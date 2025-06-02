Subscribe

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Detailed head-to-head breakdown; most runs, highest wicket-taker and more

The IPL 2025 final features Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both seeking their first title. The stakes are high as one team will end an 18-year wait for the trophy while the other faces heartbreak once again.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Jun 2025, 11:50 AM IST
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Detailed head-to-head breakdown; most runs, highest wicket-taker and more


The IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is one for the history books. Neither side has ever lifted the IPL trophy, so this match promises to end a long wait.

When we look at their overall head-to-head, it shows just how evenly matched they’ve been over the years. Both teams have won 18 matches each out of their 36 total meetings, proving a classic rivalry.

In IPL 2025, however, RCB have had the upper hand. Out of their three encounters this season, Bengaluru have won two. PBKS won the first match in a rain-hit game on April 18, but RCB bounced back with a solid 7-wicket win just two days later.

The biggest statement came in Qualifier 1, where RCB bowled out Punjab for only 101 and chased the total down in just 10 overs. That dominant victory sent them straight into the final.

It was the first time these two sides have met in an IPL playoff, and RCB clearly took the honours.

RCB vs PBKS: Venue head-to-head

As for venue history, Chinnaswamy (RCB’s home ground) has seen Bengaluru win 7 times to PBKS’ 6. RCB also leads at the old ground in Mohali.

In Mullanpur, where the qualifier was held, PBKS have generally struggled. At neutral venues, though, Punjab have the edge with 4 wins to RCB’s 2.

At the final venue, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, PBKS won the only previous meeting against RCB, back in 2021. That could give them a small mental boost.

RCB vs PBKS: Individual records

Looking at individual records, Virat Kohli has been outstanding with 1,116 runs in 35 innings. He is the highest run-getter in RCB vs PBKS history.

Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal leads with 28 wickets. Punjab missed their ace spinner in the playoffs due to wrist injury. If their most successful bowler against Bengaluru plays in the final, that will give PBKS a psychological boost.

The stakes are high. For one team, the 18-year wait will end. But, heartbreak will continue for the other.

The stakes are high. For one team, the 18-year wait will end. But, heartbreak will continue for the other.

 
