RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership rises to over 15.2 crore as Punjab Kings choose to bowl

RCB vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is going up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. After winning the toss, Punjab Kings decided to take up bowling first against RCB for the first innings in the IPL finals.

According to the live cricket score data, RCB has scored 55 runs from 5.5 overs with the loss of one wicket in the first innings of the IPL finals. PBKS awaits its turn to chase the run target given by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

RCB vs PBKS Viewership Today's RCB vs PBKS IPL final match was streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and as of the ongoing first innings, more than 15.2 crore (152 million) people are streaming the cricket match on the entertainment platform.

Jio Hotstar has witnessed its viewership skyrocket as people from all over the nation tune in to root for their favourite teams to contest against each other in the IPL 2025. This year, at the beginning of the season, the streaming platform noted a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise as it bagged 137 crore views on its first weekend.

Jio Hotstar Jio Hotstar subscription comes in a total of three plans, two of which are ad-supported plans, and one premium plan without ads. The entertainment platform allows users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.

The Jio Hotstar ‘mobile’ subscription is an ad-supported plan starting at ₹149 for three months and ₹499 for a year. It allows you to view the content on “one” mobile device at a time.

The second is the Jio Hotstar ‘super’ subscription is the second ad-supported plan which starts at ₹299 for every three months and ₹899 per year. This gives you access to stream Jio Hotstar from any two devices at a time.

