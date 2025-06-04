RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dedicates maiden title win to RCB fans: ‘Never left our side in worst times’

RCB vs PBKS: After winning the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title, Virat Kohli said the team enjoyed the 2.5 months ride and dedicated this win to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans “who never ever left our side in the worst of times”.

“This team made the dream possible , a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of rcb who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the ipl trophy is concerned- you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait,” Kohli said.

Kohli, who became a part of the IPL from its early days in 2008, had to wait 18 seasons to finally secure a title.

‘Given this team my youth, prime and experience’ "It is been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, prime and experience. I have tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy, and it is an amazing feeling," Kohli stated moments after the match completion.

‘Anushka has gone through emotionally – watching me being down and out’ “Watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play -- the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin -- is something you can't explain in words. Only when you play professionally do you understand the many things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally -- watching me being down and out, coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore (she's a Bangalore girl as well), and being connected to RCB -- this is very, very special for he as well, and she's going to be so, so proud. Thank you,” he added, while speaking to broadcasters.

Bengaluru executed a near-perfect game plan, setting a target of 190/9. Their bowlers then delivered a disciplined performance, taking wickets consistently and sealing a thrilling six-run victory to claim the championship.

Despite Shashank’s explosive 22-run blitz in the last over when 29 were required, Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell short, finishing at 184/7.

