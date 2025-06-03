RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final LIVE: Big boost for Bengaluru as Phil Salt returns to Ahmedabad today morning

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final LIVE: The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a new champion on Tuesday when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB have qualified for the IPL final thrice in the past, losing all three times in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, losing the match to Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB were the first team to qualify for IPL 2025 final after beating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings secured their second IPL final appearance with a win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Both RCB and Punjab Kings finished the league stage in top two.

RCB vs PBKS IPL head-to-head stats

RCB and Punjab Kings have won 18 matches each in IPL so far. As far as records at Narendra Modi Stadium in concerned, Punjab Kings had upper hand against RCB at the venue, having won in their only game played. However, since 2023, RCB have won five out of six games in IPL. It is also to be moted that RCB haven't played in Ahmedabad as compared to Punjab King's two game which they won.

RCB vs PBKS predicted playing XIIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone/Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar/Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

