RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their second match of the tournament. In the first match, Faf du Plessis-led RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). So, this will be their chance to grab their first points and move up in the points table. As of now, RCB are at number 9 with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.799.
PBKS, on the other hand, are at number 3 with 2 points and an NRR of +0.455. Punjab won their first match against Delhi Capitals (DC). While chasing DC's 174/9, Punjab achieved the target at 19.2 overs.
RCB and PBKS have played 31 IPL matches so far. Bengaluru have won 14 of those and Punjab 17. In the last five encounters between the two, PBKS won three of those.
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live: Dream 11 prediction
Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Yash Dayal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live: Expected Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (WK), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj
Pubjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab's top order challenge
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings started with a bang at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali as they defeated Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in their first clash. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone delivered some strong performances for the team, but Shikhar Dhawan must realize the weakness of its top order
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB full squad
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: PBKS full squad
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan to replace Rabada?
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings may want to experiment with Nathan Ellis today and for that they need to replace him with Sam Curran or Kagiso Rabada. Now, Sam Curran is a good all-rounder option, who delivered in the previous match, so if Nathan Ellis is lucky today, Kagiso Rabada will likely sit this one out.
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: All eyes on Virat Kohli
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: India's star batter Virat Kohli missed out on his half-century during the IPL 2024 opener against Chennai. But, today ‘Chiku’ will be playing at a pitch which he thoroughly understands. The Bengaluru crowd will be excited to witness his performance today.
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB looking for home comfort
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: After facing defeat during IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis is back on their home ground at Bengaluru and is looking for their first win against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings.
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: How to watch
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: The Bengaluru vs Punjab clash will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and the website. The live broadcast of this key clash can also be caught on the Star Sports network. The match starts at 7:30 PM.
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Weather report
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: When the match starts, the temperature will be around 30-32 degrees. However, it is likely to cool down to 26-27 degrees as the match progresses. There is no possibility of rain. The humidity is expected to be on the lower side at 33%-38%.
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report
RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: M Chinnaswamy Stadium has a history of offering flat pitches without providing any help for bowlers. Batters will have shorter boundaries to hit more 4s and 6s. In IPL, 87 matches have been played here so far. Out of those, 47 matches have been won by teams chasing the score.
