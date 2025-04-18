RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru, possibility of a reduced game expected

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be hoping to be third time lucky at home when they take on Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. So far, RCB have lost two games in IPL 2025 and both came at home.

However, rain may play a part in the RCB vs PBKS clash as its currently raining in Bengaluru. The square at the Chinnaswamy stadium has been covered up with the skies covered in cloud.

According to Accuweather.com, the rain has sped up from being just s drizzle to light rain and will continue till around 8 PM IST. The live visuals show that none of the teams could warm-up at the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to rain.

Players of both teams are caught standing at the pavilion, waiting for the rain to subside. The drizzle have become heavier and the toss is likely to be delayed.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL Both teams have faced on 12 occasions with RCB enjoying a 7-5 head-to-head record against Punjab Kings.

RCB vs PBKS predicted playing XIs in IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.