RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru, possibility of a reduced game expected

RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Bengaluru is experiencing rain at the moment and is likely to continue till 8 PM IST. The toss has been delayed in Bengaluru due to rain.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Advertisement
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Toss has been delayed due to rain at Chinnaswamy stadium. (X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be hoping to be third time lucky at home when they take on Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. So far, RCB have lost two games in IPL 2025 and both came at home.

Advertisement

However, rain may play a part in the RCB vs PBKS clash as its currently raining in Bengaluru. The square at the Chinnaswamy stadium has been covered up with the skies covered in cloud.

Also Read | ‘He’s been a little casual…’; Glenn Maxwell sent ‘wake up’ call by ex-CSK star

According to Accuweather.com, the rain has sped up from being just s drizzle to light rain and will continue till around 8 PM IST. The live visuals show that none of the teams could warm-up at the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to rain.

Players of both teams are caught standing at the pavilion, waiting for the rain to subside. The drizzle have become heavier and the toss is likely to be delayed.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL

Both teams have faced on 12 occasions with RCB enjoying a 7-5 head-to-head record against Punjab Kings.

Advertisement
Also Read | RCB vs PBKS: Chinnaswamy stadium, Benglauru pitch report, weather forecast, more

RCB vs PBKS predicted playing XIs in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk)/Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Stay updated on all the action from theIPL 2025. Check theIPL 2025 Schedule, track the latestIPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with theOrange Cap andPurple Cap.

 
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru, possibility of a reduced game expected
First Published:18 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App