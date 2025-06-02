RCB vs PBKS: Punjab have venue advantage in Ahmedabad, but will it trump Bengaluru's experience in IPL finals?

Punjab Kings have qualified for their second-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) final as they will meet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash on Tuesday.

The game, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, promises to be a thriller as the IPL will see a brand new champion.

RCB are the more experienced team of the two in summit clashes, with three appearances in an IPL final, but the Punjab side potentially has an advantage over their illustrious opponents.

PBKS venue advantage? PBKS are familiar with the venue for Tuesday's final, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

They started their IPL 2025 campaign with a win against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and also won the Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Sunday.

More importantly, the Punjab side's talisman, captain Shreyas Iyer, played match-winning knocks in both the games at the venue in IPL 2025.

He top-scored for PBKS with an unbeaten 97 (42) as they scored a mammoth 243/5 in their 20 overs. GT fell short of their target by 12 runs as they ended with 232/5.

Iyer was also instrumental in Sunday's Qualifier 2 win against MI, as he knocked off the target of 204 with four sixes at the end, remaining not out on 87* (41).

On the other hand, Tuesday will be RCB's first tryst with the venue, as they did not play in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025 so far.

Record at the Narendra Modi stadium When it comes to how each team has performed in Ahmedabad, neither side has a dominating record at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB have played on six occasions at the world's largest stadium, and they have a 3-3 win-loss record.

RCB's highest score: vs GT; 206/1 in 16 overs (April 28, 2024) – RCB won by 9 wickets

RCB's lowest score: vs Rajasthan Royals; 157/8 in 20 overs (May 27, 2022) – RR won by 7 wickets

PBKS have played one more game and have one more win, as they have a 4-3 record to their name.

PBKS' highest score: vs GT; 243/5 in 20 overs (March 25, 2025) - PBKS won by 11 runs

PBKS' lowest score: vs Kolkata Knight Riders; 123/9 in 20 overs (April 26, 2021) – KKR won by 5 wickets

While there is no clear record advantage for either team at the Narendra Modi Stadium, PBKS do have an edge in terms of recent familiarity with the venue.

RCB, meanwhile, are a more experienced franchise in terms of appearing in the latter stages of the tournament.

Ever since the IPL playoffs were introduced in the 2011 edition, RCB have made it to this stage of the tournament on eight occasions, including this season, and they have been runners-up in three seasons.

Also, RCB boasts of squad members who have eight titles amongst them while only Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal are the only two former IPL winners in the PBKS squad, with a title each.

So, Tuesday will see a battle between a side that has seen the big occasions versus a team that is familiar with the surroundings.

Regardless, history will be made as the IPL will see its eighth and newest team to win the title.