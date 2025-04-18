RCB vs PBKS: What happened when Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Punjab Kings in rain-hit IPL game last time in 2016?

The last time when Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Punjab Kings in rain-hit IPL game back in 2016, the Virat Kohli-led side had won by 82 runs via D/L method.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Apr 2025, 09:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli had scored a century when RCB played Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in a rain-hit game in IPL 2016.
Virat Kohli had scored a century when RCB played Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in a rain-hit game in IPL 2016. (X)

The toss for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s home game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday was delayed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium due to persistent rain in the 'Garden City of India.' With the rain continuing consistently, there is still no update on when the RCB vs PBKS clash is going to start. Notably, this is first rain-hit game in IPL 2025 and could become the first washout if it remains like this.

Both teams are places comfortably at the top half of the IPL 2025 points table with four wins each. It is RCB's better net-run rate (NRR) that saw Rajat Patidar's side sit third ahead of fourth-placed Punjab Kings.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: What happens if rain affects match in Bengaluru?

A comprehensive win for either side might even push them to the top of the table. However, this is not the first RCB vs PBKS game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that got affected by rain.

The last time a RCB vs PBKS encounter hit by rain was back in 2016.

What happened during RCB vs PBKS in 2016 in Bengaluru?

After the match was reduced to 15-overs-per side, RCB rode on a 50-ball 113 from Virat Kohli to post 211/3. Opening the batting with Chris Gayle (73), Virat forged a 147 runs for the opening wicket at the Chinnaswamy stadium. In fact, Virat was leading RCB that year.

What made Virat's century special was the fact that he scored the ton with eight stitches on his hand. The then RCB skipper had sustained a split webbing while fielding against Kolkata Knight Riders. During his time in the middle, Kohli 12 fours and eight sixes.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Rain continues to delay toss in Bengaluru

In reply, Punjab Kings could manage just 120/9 in 14 overs with Wriddhiman Saha top-scoring with 24. RCB won the game by 82 runs via Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method.

First Published:18 Apr 2025, 09:21 PM IST
