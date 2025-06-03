RCB vs PBKS: Where to watch IPL 2025 final match in big screens in Bengaluru - Complete list of venues, timings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are playing the IPL final for the first time in nine years, and the garden city is gripped with IPL fever. Massive screenings have been arranged all over the city to show RCB's grand finale against the Punjab kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
RCB Bar and Cafe - Garuda Mall
Arbor Brewing Company – MG Road
Blah Bla, Koramangala
Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala
Gilly’s Resto Bar, Koramangala
LUX Pub & Kitchen, Koramangala
Dave & Buster’s – Koramangala
Loft38, Indiranagar
Vapour Pub & Brewery – Indiranagar
Toit Brewpub – Indiranagar
Xtreme Sports Bar – Indiranagar
High Brew, JP Nagar
The Studs Sports Bar – JP Nagar
Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Sarjapur
Backstreet Brewery – Sarjapur Road
Flavours of India, Bellandur
Icon Premier Hotel, Bellandur
Black Velvet Bar, ORR, Bellandur
TBC Sky Lounge, Marathahalli-Sarjapur ORR
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, ORR
Skygarden Rooftop Bar – Whitefield
Gold Rush Brews – KR Puram
Big Pitcher – Old Airport Road
Nirantara Resort & Spa, Electronic City
Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur
The Big Barn - Taproom Tiki Bar Cafe, Banashankari
Gatsby Cocktails & Cuisines, Arekere
Mangroove Taproom – Rayasandra
The Open Box – St. Marks Road
Underdoggs Sports Bar & Grill – Hebbal
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to win an IPL trophy. The winner will become the 8th team to win the IPL trophy.
Venue: Ahmedabad
Toss: 7 PM
First ball: 7:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bengaluru previously played the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016.
2009 - lost to Deccan Chargers by 6 runs
2011 - lost to Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs
2016 - lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 runs
Punjab Kings played the final in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets in a tense game.
