RCB vs PBKS: Where to watch IPL 2025 final match in big screens in Bengaluru - Complete list of venues, timings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Punjab Kings in the final of Indian Premier League. Bengaluru is eagerly awaiting for RCB's maiden IPL title. Restaurants and Pubs across the metropolitan have arranged the screening of the grand finale.

Published3 Jun 2025, 04:00 PM IST
RCB fans are waiting for the franchise's first IPL title. RCB play PBKS in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday)
RCB fans are waiting for the franchise's first IPL title. RCB play PBKS in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday)(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are playing the IPL final for the first time in nine years, and the garden city is gripped with IPL fever. Massive screenings have been arranged all over the city to show RCB's grand finale against the Punjab kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

List of screening places

RCB Bar and Cafe - Garuda Mall

Arbor Brewing Company – MG Road

Blah Bla, Koramangala

Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala

Gilly’s Resto Bar, Koramangala

LUX Pub & Kitchen, Koramangala

Dave & Buster’s – Koramangala

Loft38, Indiranagar

Vapour Pub & Brewery – Indiranagar

Toit Brewpub – Indiranagar

Xtreme Sports Bar – Indiranagar

High Brew, JP Nagar

The Studs Sports Bar – JP Nagar

Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Sarjapur

Backstreet Brewery – Sarjapur Road

Flavours of India, Bellandur

Icon Premier Hotel, Bellandur

Black Velvet Bar, ORR, Bellandur

TBC Sky Lounge, Marathahalli-Sarjapur ORR 

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, ORR

Skygarden Rooftop Bar – Whitefield

Gold Rush Brews – KR Puram

Big Pitcher – Old Airport Road

Nirantara Resort & Spa, Electronic City

Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur

The Big Barn - Taproom Tiki Bar Cafe, Banashankari

Gatsby Cocktails & Cuisines, Arekere

Mangroove Taproom – Rayasandra

The Open Box – St. Marks Road

Underdoggs Sports Bar & Grill – Hebbal

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to win an IPL trophy. The winner will become the 8th team to win the IPL trophy. 

Venue: Ahmedabad

Toss: 7 PM

First ball: 7:30 PM

Past appearances

Royal Challengers Bengaluru previously played the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

2009 - lost to Deccan Chargers by 6 runs

2011 - lost to Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs

2016 - lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 runs

Punjab Kings played the final in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets in a tense game.

 
