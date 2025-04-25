RCB vs RR IPL 2025: Rajasthan CEO heads to liquor store after crushing defeat - Watch viral video

Rajasthan Royals suffered a devastating defeat in the Indian Premier League on Thursday as they lost by 12 runs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It seems not everyone has taken the defeat well as RCB fans on the streets of Bengaluru filmed RR’s CEO Jake Lush McCrum making a beeline for a well-known liquor shop in the centre of the city.

In a video that went viral quickly, a self-confessed RCB fan captured McCrum walking briskly towards Tonique, located in central Bengaluru, shortly after RR failed to chase 206.

The RCB fan can be heard jokingly saying that McCrum wants to drink away his sorrow after the crushing loss. Watch the viral video:

RCB vs RR RR slumped to their fifth consecutive loss as they crashed to a defeat from a strong position. Chasing 206 for a win, RR were cruising to victory with Yashasvi Jaiswal giving the team a flying start off the blocks.

The swashbuckling left handed batsman scored 49 off just 19 balls before falling to Josh Hazlewood.

Dhruv Jurel seemed to have been anchoring RR’s chase with calm and poise but his 47 off 34 came in vain.

RR IPL 2025 With this defeat, their seventh in the nine matches they have played in IPL 2025 so far, the Rajasthan franchise are languishing at eighth spot in the standing with 4 points to their name.

With the bottom two teams playing each other today - Chennai Super Kings is hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad - RR will slide further in the standings.

Incidentally, RR’s loss against RCB, their fifth in a row in IPL 2025, equals their longest-ever losing streak in the history of the tournament. They previously held this record in 2009.