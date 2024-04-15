RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024 is quickly turning from bad to worse for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the Faf du Plessis-led team sees no recovery from the back-to-back defeats this season. Despite Virat Kohli's wonderful form and sharp attack by the pacers, everything is going wrong for the RCB and the franchise is lagging behind in the race for the playoffs. Ahead of their clash against the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB must focus on five crucial things to expect a different result. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5 things RCB needs to win today's match against SRH 1. Better hand with the ball: The IPL 2024 season has been below average for the RCB bowlers as the team is trying multiple pacers, but the results are not changing. The RCB bowlers are missing the most crucial part of the job- taking wickets. No RCB bowlers feature in the list of top 20 wicket-takers in the IPL 2024 season so far.

2. Zero fielding blunders: Fielding is another department where RCB players are committing major blunders in IPL 2024 and legends like Virat Kohli are also dropping catches for the team. In order to get their IPL 2024 campaign back on track, the RCB players must step up their fielding game and leak minimum runs possible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The middle-order chaos: Virat Kohli is doing exceptionally well for the RCB as an opener and Faf du Plessis is also getting his form back, but the middle-order of the Bengaluru continues to disappoint with every game. The big names for the franchise like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green haven't done anything in IPL 2024 so far and this is going to be the most important aspect of RCB's recovery.

4. Strike rate question: Coming on to the controversial part, Virat Kohli has been wonderful in IPL 2024 so far and is wearing the prestigious Orange Cap, for most runs in the season. But, the questions around his low strike rate can't be ruled out completely. In case the other batters from RCB perform, that can put some pressure off Virat Kohli, who has all the potential in the world to go aggressive.

5. Toss factor: In the IPL 2024 season so far, RCB hasn't been very lucky with the toss and the coin-flip will play a huge role in today's game against SRH at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where the dew factor helps the chasing team in the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!