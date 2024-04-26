RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Highlights: Pat Cummins admits, ‘not going to win…’

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has send out encouraging words for his team after they lost against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 35 runs on April 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Not an ideal night. Few over par with the ball and unfortunately lost a few wickets throughout our innings. I think it's our strong suit (attacking style of cricket). It's not going to work every game. One or two games where it hasn't gone our way at the start, we still managed to get a good total. Still think this is the way forward for our boys," Cummins said after the game.

He added, “The boys have been going really well. It's T20 cricket, you are not going to win every game. Don't dwell on this too much. " {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the key factors that has contributed to SRH's success this season has been batting first and posting record-breaking totals. They have broken the record for the highest score in the IPL twice this season. But this time the coin favoured RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and he put SRH to bowl which was not Cummins's first choice. "We were gonna bat first, it seems to be working for us. Before the last few wins, we were thinking that we were a bowl-first team. Didn't go our way," Cummins stated. After yestrerday's match, SRH will return to action against the Chennai Super Kings on April 28.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH IPL 2024:Virat Kohli can't stop laughing as Royal Challengers end six-match losing streak | Watch RCB vs SRH IPL 2024RCB's Rajat Patidar scored 50 runs off 20 balls with five sixes in his second straight half-century, while Kohli scored 51 off 43 balls. The RCB set SRH a target of 206. However, the heavy hitting Hyderabad batting scored 171-8 (20 overs) against one of the weakest bowling attacks in the tournament. Australian Travis Head fell for just one run, Abhishek Sharma did get a start, scoring 31 off 13 balls, however, he too was caught behind in the fourth over. The SRH's top order Aiden Markram was out for seven, while hard hitting Heinrich Klaasen also fell for the same total. Both were out to part-time left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh, who finished with figures of 2-40 in three overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024 points table witnesses major changes after SRH vs RCB match. Check fresh team rankings here With this match, Hyderabad stays third, equal on 10 points with Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Bengaluru stays 10th with four points in the points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!