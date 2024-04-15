Royal Challengers Bangalore which is leading the Indian Premier League from bottom in the points table is facing a high probability of not making it to the playoffs this season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, they are not a good situation, as they lost 6 wickets after scoring 216 runs while chasing a mammoth score of 288.

In an desperate attempt to make it to the playoffs, they dropped their leader of pace attack Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell from the playing XI.

This decision has however impacted their overall playing XI and perhaps may lead to their loss in the match against Sunrisers.

However, both Siraj and Maxwell have not been effective this IPL. Siraj has picked just 4 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 10.41. While Maxwell has scored just 32 runs in 6 innings and with the ball he has claimed four wickets.

Speaking about Maxwell's batting approach, former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out his weakness.

“He has been unable to play fast bowling, period. Balls bouncing to his chest or shoulder height are troubling him. He can whack every ball below his waist height but not the ones above that," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Without mincing his words, Gavaskar lambasted Maxwell's poor show this season and even used a Hindi phrase to describe him.

"In India, the weather till April 20 favours fast bowling on Indian tracks. And when the pacers will reap success, Maxwell will surely find himself at the receiving end. It is just as we say in Hindi, “Naam Bade Par Darshan Chote," Gavaskar said.

"And it's not just Maxwell. Several big-ticket players are finding it difficult to read bowling. So when he gets out in the match, the balls that remain low, he will score against them," he added.

RCB Vs SRH IPL 2024: Batting first, SRH scored the highest runs in IPL history as they scored 287/3 -- all thanks to the power hitters Travis Head (102), Abhishek Sharma (34), Heinrich Klaasen (67), Aiden Markram (32) and Abdul Samad (37).

Chasing 288, RCB scored 216/6 in 17 overs.

