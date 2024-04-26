RCB vs SRH IPL 2024:Virat Kohli can't stop laughing | Watch here why
RCB vs SRH IPL 2024: Virat Kohli was finally seen smiling as the team ended its six-match losing streak with a strong outing in all facets of the game. Meanwhile, unlike the previous games, SRH's destructive opening duo of SRH failed to make an impact in the powerplay.
Virat Kohli's laughter has been perfectly captured as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally secured its second win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 26.