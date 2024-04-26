RCB vs SRH IPL 2024:Virat Kohli can't stop laughing | Watch here why

Virat Kohli's laughter has been perfectly captured as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally secured its second win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 26.

Kohli was finally seen smiling as the team ended its six-match losing streak with a strong outing in all facets of the game. Meanwhile, unlike the previous games, SRH's destructive opening duo of SRH failed to make an impact in the powerplay.

In the RCB vs SRH match, RCB's Rajat Patidar scored 50 runs off 20 balls with five sixes in his second straight half-century, while Kohli scored 51 off 43 balls. The RCB set SRH a target of 206.

However, the heavy hitting Hyderabad batting lineup was restricted for once to 171-8 (20 overs) against one of the weakest bowling attacks in the tournament. Australian Travis Head fell for just one run, out caught off Will Jacks. His partner Abhishek Sharma did get a start, scoring 31 off 13 balls, but he was caught behind in the fourth over. Hyderabad’s top order then fell apart to Bengaluru’s spinners — Aiden Markram was out for seven, while hard hitting Heinrich Klaasen also fell for the same total. Both were out to part-time left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh, who finished with figures of 2-40 in three overs.

Thus, Hyderabad stays third, equal on 10 points with Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Bengaluru stays 10th with four points in the points table.

