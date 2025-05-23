Subscribe

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025: How many wins do Sunrisers Hyderabad have against Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Head to head record

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their home game today at Lucknow's Ekana cricket stadium due to the heavy rains in Bengaluru. 

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published23 May 2025, 01:36 PM IST
RCB fans will have the opportunity in Lucknow to pay tribute to Virat Kohli's outstanding Test career after the 36-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. (Surjeet Yadav)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League on May 23 at 7:30 pm.

Despite today's match being RCB's home game, it will take place at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium following more than a week of intense rain in Bengaluru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted the venue for today's game from the M Chinnaswamy stadium to Lucknow earlier this week.

RCB is chasing a top-two spot in the IPL 2025 standings and are sitting pretty in second with 17 points from 12 games, just one off table topper Gujarat Titans who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, SRH have only pride to play for as they have long been out of contention for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and it is the Hyderabad side that have the upper hand.

Ahead of today's blockbuster match in Lucknow, let us take a look at some key stats.

RCB vs SRH: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 24

RCB wins: 11

SRH wins: 12

Tied : 1

Last result: RCB won by 35 runs (April 25, 2024)

RCB's record at the Ekana stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 1

Wins: 1

Losses: 0

Highest score: 126/9 vs Lucknow Super Giants (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

SRH's record at the Ekana stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 2

Wins: 1

Losses: 1

Highest score: 206/4 vs Lucknow Super Giants (May 19, 2025) - SRH won by 6 wickets

Lowest score: 121/8 vs Lucknow Super Giants (April 7, 2023) - LSG won by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare

RCB vs SRH: Most Runs

Batters Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS.

Virat Kohli (RCB) - Innings: 23, Runs: 762, Average: 36.28, Strike Rate: 140.59, Highest Score: 100

David Warner (SRH) - Innings: 13, Runs: 647, Average: 58.81, Strike Rate: 163.79, Highest Score: 100*

AB De Villiers (RCB) - Innings: 17, Runs: 540, Average: 36.00, Strike Rate: 155.17, Highest Score: 89*

RCB vs SRH: Most Wickets

Bowlers Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH/RCB) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 18, Economy Rate: 8.47, Average: 31.94, Best Figures: 2/16

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 17, Economy rate: 7.55, Average: 27.17, Best Figures: 3/18

T Natarajan (SRH) - Innings: 8, Wickets: 12, Economy Rate: 7.74, Average: 20.00, Best Figures: 3/10

