RCB vs SRH 2024 IPL: After facing five defeats out of the six matches they played in IPL 2024, everyone was expecting a change in game plan from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but things didn't seem to going their way against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as Travis Head's fourth fastest century in IPL history provided his team with another chance to finish with record score. Team India's veteran pacer Irfan Pathan shared his blunt take on RCB's pace attack.

“Rubbish bowling to be honest," Irfan Pathan said in short post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Irfan Pathan's tough words came as explosive batters like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen slammed back-to-back sixes against the RCB bowlers. The dangerous pacers like Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, and Yash Dayal looked amateur in front of SRH bowlers, who were swinging their bat like a hammer to deliver every ball out of the ground.

RCB makes unwanted record

As a bowling unit, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru made some unwanted records against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Pat Cummins-led team slammed the maximum sixes in one inning of IPL's history. The dangerous SRH batters slammed 22 sixes and 19 fours to break their own record in IPL history and posted the highest score of 287 runs after 20 overs.

Moreover, there is another first time in the history of the IPL as four RCB bowlers conceded more than 50 runs in a single inning. Reece Topley gave a maximum of 68 runs, followed by Vyshak Vijay Kumar who leaked 64 runs. Dangerous pacer Lockie Ferguson conceded 52 runs against SRH batters while Yash Dayal gave 52 runs.

Soon, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will begin the 288-run chase for the RCB and it is going to be an uphill task. Apart from the opening duo and Dinesh Karthik, none of the batters look in good form in Bengaluru, and its loyal fan base can only pray for some magic on the field.

