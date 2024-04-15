‘Rubbish bowling to be honest’: Irfan Pathan slams RCB's pace attack as SRH score climbs to 205/2 in 15 overs
RCB vs SRH 2024 IPL: Travis Head slammed a wonderful century off just 39 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacers like Reece Topley and Yash Dayal leaked runs
RCB vs SRH 2024 IPL: After facing five defeats out of the six matches they played in IPL 2024, everyone was expecting a change in game plan from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but things didn't seem to going their way against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as Travis Head's fourth fastest century in IPL history provided his team with another chance to finish with record score. Team India's veteran pacer Irfan Pathan shared his blunt take on RCB's pace attack.