RCB vs SRH: Continuing with his terrific form in the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head punished Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers on Monday to slam the fourth fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Travis Head's ton came in just 39 balls and powered SRH to 171 runs against RCB in just 13 overs. With this inning, Travis Head joined his teammate Heinrich Klaasen on top of the list of the most sixes in one inning of IPL 2024.