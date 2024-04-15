RCB vs SRH: Continuing with his terrific form in the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head punished Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers on Monday to slam the fourth fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Travis Head's ton came in just 39 balls and powered SRH to 171 runs against RCB in just 13 overs. With this inning, Travis Head joined his teammate Heinrich Klaasen on top of the list of the most sixes in one inning of IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers looked dangerous from the first ball as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma began on an explosive note against the RCB pacers. Yash Dayal seemed a little dangerous in the beginning, but slowly the batters understood his mindset and started slamming him out of the stadium.

Travis Head was looking unstoppable as he didn't care about the pacer and kept slamming boundaries. The SRH opener slammed 9 fours and 8 sixes to complete his century off 39 balls, the fourth highest in the history of IPL. RCB's veteran batter Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in the history of the cash-rich league as he slammed his explosive ton in 2013 off just 30 balls.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB must rethink their game plan in case they want to make a comeback in the game as another explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen has made his way through the crease. Sunrisers Hyderabad has already posted the highest score in the history of IPL against Mumbai Indians and are looking to break their own record against RCB at their home M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pat Cummins's prediction during the toss

Interestingly, SRH skipper Pat Cummins lost the toss and was put to bat first by the RCB captain Faf du Plessis. During his interaction after the toss, Pat Cummins spoke about the pitch of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and how it offers an opportunity to score more than 240 runs. Hyderabad skipper expected his team to do the same tonight and it looks like they will cross the 240-run benchmark with a good margin.

