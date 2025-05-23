RCB vs SRH; Why is Rajat Patidar not captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru? details inside

Jitesh Sharma makes his captaincy debut in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the EKANA Stadium in Lucknow.

Regular captain Rajat Patidar sustained a finger injury on his right hand against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. Injured captains playing as batters is a common thing since the introduction of impact player rule in IPL.

Virat Kohli led RCB in a few games in 2023 when Faf du Plessis was nursing a rib injury. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson played as a batter in the initial few matches in IPL 2025. Riyan Parag led the side during the bowling innings.

Likewise, Rajat Patidar will come in as an impact substitute during RCB's chase.

RCB's 9th captain Jitesh Sharma becomes the 9th captain to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Playing XI RCB captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (bowling first) 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Jitesh Sharma (C, WK), 5 Romario Shepherd, 6 Tim David, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Yash Dayal, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Suyash Sharma

Substitutes: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Mayank Agarwal returns to RCB for the first time in 12 years.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (batting first) 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (WK), 4 Nitish Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins (C), 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Eshan Malinga, 11 Jaydev Unadkat

Substitutes: Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh

Travis Head returns to the side after missing the previous game due to illness.

