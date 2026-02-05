RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 Final Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim to be fourth time lucky, Smriti Mandhana & Co seek 2nd title

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 Final Live Score: Delhi Capitals would be looking to break the final curse on fourth attempt when the Jemimah Rodrigues-led side take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) today at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

RCB have been the most dominant side in WPL 2026, winning their first five games on a row. Although they lost twice back-to-back but returned back on track with a win over UP Warriorz.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals bounced back after a terrible start to their campaign. Having lost three out of their first four, Jemimah and Co. won three out of their next four to finish third after the group stage. They defeated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to qualify for the final.

RCB vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head in WPL

Overall, Delhi Capitals women enjoy a 6-3 head-to-head record against RCB women in WPL. In Vadodara, Delhi Capitals and RCB played two matches, winning one each.

How to watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 final will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 final will be available on JioStar app and website.

RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 final probable XIs

RCB: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma