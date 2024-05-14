Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru's comeback this season after losing 7 of their 8 matches in the first half of the season. Since then, however, RCB have won 5 straight matches to keep their IPL 2024 playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has stated that RCB also have a very good chance of winning the IPL 2024 trophy if they qualify for the playoff stage. In an interaction with Star Sport, Singh said, "If RCB team has come from where it has come and if they qualify for playoffs then they can also win the trophy. They are like wounded lion because they face so much, losses & criticism if they qualify & they can win the Trophy," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Harbhajan also recently stated that RCB should consider bringing back Virat Kohli as captain. He said, "If they don't qualify, they should look to get some Indian guy. Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain. As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play,"

How can RCB still qualify for this IPL 204?

With the win over Delhi Capital on Sunday, RCB are now 5th on the IPL points table and have a chance of making the play-offs if they win their final game against Chennai Super Kings on May 18. However, a win against CSK won't matter if Sunrisers Hyderabad or Lucknow Super Giants win their remaining matches and get to 16 points.

RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. By then, LSG will have completed all their IPL matches while SRH will have one more match to play in this IPL. If SRH and LSG don't finish on 16 points, RCB can qualify for the playoffs by scoring more than 200 runs and winning the match by 18 runs or more to edge out CSK on net run rate.

