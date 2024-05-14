RCB 'wounded lion’: Harbhajan Singh explains how Virat Kohli's side can clinch IPL 2024 trophy
Former India spinner Harbhajan has predicted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru could clinch the IPL 2024 Trophy if they manage to qualify for the playoff stages of the tournament this year.
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru's comeback this season after losing 7 of their 8 matches in the first half of the season. Since then, however, RCB have won 5 straight matches to keep their IPL 2024 playoff hopes alive.