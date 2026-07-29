RCB's brand value soars as franchise becomes first to reach ₹2620 cr benchmark; IPL's value rises above ₹1.75 lakh cr

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became world's first cricket franchise to be valued at over USD 300 million ( ₹2620 crore), according to a study released by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey. The development came in months after RCB defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title beating Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

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Valued at USD 269 million in 2025, RCB's brand value saw a 16% jump in 2026 and retained the top spot among the IPL franchises, thus becoming the first to breach the coveted USD 300 million milestone. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians remained second (USD 264 million), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (USD 245 million) and Chennai Super Kings (USD 244 million).

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Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana add a lot to RCB's brand value. Apart from their performances on the field, Kohli and Mandhana's are the two of the most marketable athletes and their social media presence consistently drives RCB to be among the top of global sports engagement metrics.

The biggest poster boy of Indian cricket, Kohli's loyalty towards the franchise gives RCB a structural stability.

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IPL's business value soars above $20 billion Not just RCB, IPL business enterprise value has also climbed to a whopping USD 20.6 billion ( ₹1.75 lakh crore), the report said. The bank's 2026 Brand Valuation Report said the IPL's value as a business grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 20.6 billion, marking a second successive year of double-digit growth.

The league's stand-alone brand value also rose by 10.3 per cent to USD 4.3 billion. Since 2023, the IPL has added more than USD 1.1 billion in brand value. The study also noted that landmark ownership transactions during the year further strengthened the league's commercial appeal.

RCB was acquired by a consortium comprising Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, Aditya Birla Group and Times of India Group at a reported valuation of USD 1.78 billion while Rajasthan Royals changed hands at a reported valuation of USD 1.65 billion, establishing new benchmarks.

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Brand values of IPL franchises in 2026

IPL franchise Brand value Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) USD 312 million Mumbai Indians (MI) USD 264 million Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) USD 245 million Chennai Super Kings (CSK) USD 244 million Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) USD 168 million Rajasthan Royals (RR) USD 161 million Punjab Kings (PBKS) USD 158 million Gujarat Titans (GT) USD 157 million Delhi Capitals (DC) USD 156 million Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) USD 122 million

"I always believed the IPL would become one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world. I just didn't think it would happen this quickly," said Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia, whose franchise's valuation has grown from USD 76 million in 2008 to USD 158 million in 2026.

"Today, when you see institutional investors looking at franchises and global capital entering the space, it validates the conviction we had back in 2008," added Wadia. The study also highlighted the IPL's growing digital footprint.

IPL 2026 viewership reaches 1.06 billion screens According to official broadcaster JioStar's data, which has been cited in the study, the 2026 season reached 1.06 billion screens, with overall viewership increasing seven per cent year-on-year. Connected TV emerged as the fastest-growing platform with a 26 per cent rise in reach, even as linear television ratings declined by 18.8 per cent.

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The digital-led growth, coupled with premium partnerships and media rights, helped push the league's total revenues beyond USD 1.8 billion during the season, further reinforcing the IPL's position as one of the fastest-growing sports leagues globally.

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"The IPL has changed the way sport is viewed in India. It's created careers, inspired investment, encouraged other leagues and built sporting brands that millions of people genuinely care about," said Wadia.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in