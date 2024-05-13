Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a thumping 47-run win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday to keep their play-off hopes alive.RCB are now 5th on the IPL points table and will play their final league match against Chennai Super Kings on May 18.

RCB have made a remarkable comeback in the tournament, winning their last 5 matches after losing 7 of their first 8 clashes. And from the looks of it, the RCB dressing room knows just how big the win over Delhi Capitals was.

In a video shared on the official RCB handle, the Bengaluru coaching staff could be seen praising all the top performers during the DC game, including Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar and Lockie Ferguson.

Yash Dayal reveals RCB's key to success:

RCB pacer Yash Dayal recently also revealed his team's secret to success after a demoralizing first half. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dayal said, "Our performances have markedly improved in the last few matches. I think we have switched on that attacking mode in the last few matches. It has been a big positive for us…When you lose matches continuously, like it happened with us, morale will come down a bit. But we took it in our stride and bounced back well.

Notably, RCB bowling has come back a long way after leaking lots of runs in the first half of the season. Dayal, who was a key player in last night's contest against DC stated that credit for RCB's recent success goes to the bowling coach. He said. “The credit goes to our bowling coach. He engages us in specific drills, visualising particular opposition batsmen and we discuss this a lot… When I go out to bowl, I just think about how to get the batter out or save some runs. All of us think the same way," he added.

