RCB's celebration after win against Delhi Capitals makes fans emotional: 'Tears in my eyes...'
RCB's win over Delhi boosts playoff hopes. With 5 consecutive victories, the team has turned things around. Yash Dayal highlighted the team's attacking mindset and credited the bowling coach for the recent success.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a thumping 47-run win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday to keep their play-off hopes alive.RCB are now 5th on the IPL points table and will play their final league match against Chennai Super Kings on May 18.