RCB's IPL 2025: Breaching the fortresses to ending the 18-year wait, a look back at RCB's incredible journey

The war cry finally became the victory cry. It was a surreal moment for the millions of RCB fans to see their captain, Rajat Patidar, utter the iconic four-word phrase with a slight tweak. Patidar converted the probable statement, "Ee Sala Cup namde," into a definite statement, "Ee Sala Cup namdu."

Let's look back at the incredible journey of RCB, which resulted in the alteration of the phrase.

Rajat Patidar's Baptism by fire: Away matches against KKR, CSK and MI RCB and the new captain, Rajat Patidar, were dealt a tough hand at the very start of the campaign. Three away games in the first four fixtures is a tricky prospect for any team, irrespective of the opposition. But imagine Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians as the three teams. It becomes even more daunting.

KKR, CSK, and MI are the holy trinity when it comes to IPL success, winning 13 IPL titles between them. To make matters worse, RCB didn't have a great away record against all three teams.

RCB and KKR played the first-ever IPL match in 2008. The two teams never played the opening game of the season for the next 16 years, and then 2025 happened. The toss landed in favor of Patidar, and RCB made light work of KKR's 174/8, chasing the target in just 16.2 overs.

RCB were chasing history on two fronts. An 18-year wait to end the trophy drought and a 17-year wait to defeat CSK at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. A thumping victory by 50 runs, and the loyal fans started to dream.

Patidar's men reached Mumbai after losing to Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. Jasprit Bumrah was making his first appearance of the season, and the tension in the air was palpable. Rajat Patidar stood tall and cracked his 2nd consecutive away fifty and delivered a hat trick of away victories. People started to consider RCB as genuine title contenders.

Familiar and unfamiliar faces rise to the occasion Seven matches into the season, RCB looked serious and not so serious at the same time. They managed to win their 4 away games and lose their 3 home games, a weird combination of results. RCB's three home defeats were largely due to the toss not landing in favour of them. They made middling scores in a two-paced M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch. Then the floodgates opened all of a sudden.

RCB clawed victory from the jaws of defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, thanks to Josh Hazlewood's stunning spell at the death overs. Krunal Pandya's first IPL fifty in 9 years enabled RCB to clinch an away win against Delhi Capitals.

Romario Shepherd's 14-ball fifty resulted in RCB's first-ever double against CSK in IPL history.

Four wins from seven matches became eight wins from 11 matches and then everything stopped.

IPL's resumption and RCB's redemption IPL 2025 had to be suspended for a week due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan. Josh Hazlewood's participation was in doubt, Rajat Patidar injured his finger, Devdutt Padikkal was ruled out of the season, and all of a sudden, a promising campaign was under serious threat to become a faltering campaign.

RCB and KKR once again started proceedings, only for rain to play spoilsport. RCB's next game against SRH was moved from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to the incessant rain. RCB went on to lose the match, and a finish in the top two position was looking unlikely.

RCB had never completed a successful chase in excess of 205, and they were asked to chase 228 against Lucknow Super Giants to secure a place in the top two. Jitesh Sharma's maiden IPL fifty, a phenomenal 85* off 33 balls, rocketed RCB to the 2nd place.

RCB's bowling attack, barring Romario Shepherd, has the experience of lifting IPL trophies with other teams in past campaigns. Their combined efforts toppled the incredible Punjab Kings in consecutive games and allowed Rajat Patidar to keep his end of the promise.

"Keep supporting us; we all love you. One more game, and let's celebrate together on June 3,” Patidar said after the win against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

Patidar actually delivered one more thing. He completed Virat Kohli's trophy cabinet. Virat Kohli, RCB's loyal and longest servant, is an ODI World Cup winner, T20 World Cup winner, Champions Trophy winner, and finally, an Indian Premier League winner.