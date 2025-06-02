RCB's IPL records at Narendra Modi Stadium: How have Bengaluru performed in Ahmedabad? Complete details

The 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a new champion when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). While RCB made it to their fourth IPL final, Punjab Kings enjoyed their second appearance in the summit clash with a thrilling victory over a spirited Mumbai Indians a day before.

RCB have been prolific in IPL 2025 under new captain Rajat Patidar. While Virat Kohli and Phil Salt handled things well at the top, others too contributed in unison to secure their fourth IPL final spot.

RCB's IPL statistics at Narendra Modi Stadium

Opposition Result Year Rajasthan Royals Won 2015 Delhi Capitals Won 2021 Punjab Kings Lost 2021 Rajasthan Royals Lost 2022 Gujarat Titans Won 2024 Rajasthan Royals Lost 2024

However, the Bengaluru-based franchise had a mixed bag at the world's largest cricket stadium, with a 3-3 win-loss record in six matches in the last 10 years. RCB first played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2015 before returning again at the venue six years later.