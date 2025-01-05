RCB’s Tim David smashes 26 runs on CSK pacer Jamie Overton in BBL 2024-25 clash | Watch

Timothy Hays David, popularly known as Tim David, is amongst the biggest power-hitters Australia have and now has shown his mettle again as he he guided Hobart Hurricanes to a five-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers in the 24th match of the BBL 2024-25, reported probatsman.com.

Tim scored a whopping 62 runs off just 28 balls, that included three fours and six sixes. His fierce knock helped the Hurricanes chase down a target of 187 in 18.4 overs.

David smashed English player Jamie Overton, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.5 crore at IPL Auction 2025, for an unbelievable 26 runs in a single over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in November 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought Tim David for ₹3 crore during the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah.

His signing by RCB, followed a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had started the bidding at ₹2 crore. With David in the squad, RCB is aiming to win an IPL title and his addition is seen as a potential game-changer for the team.

According to details, David batting prowess makes him a great fit for RCB’s middle order. He has the ability to accelerate the score and finish games, which would invaluable as RCB looks to finally secure their first-ever IPL championship.

Advertisement

Now with David in their lineup, RCB hopes they have more batting firepower, especially in the crucial final overs, that can provide an extra edge.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Batting first at Hobart's Bellerive Oval, Adelaide Strikers posted a total of 185-6 in 20 overs, where Chris Lynn (49), Alex Ross (47) and Jamie Overton (27) contributed their part.

In reply, Mitchell Owen (37) and Matthew Wade (27) gave a good opening partnership for Hobart Hurricanes. But then entered Tim David who scored 62 unbeaten runs in just 28 deliveries, leading Hobart Hurricanes win the match by 5 wickets.