RCB's Yash Dayal accused of physical exploitation on pretext of marriage; woman seeks UP CM's help for justice

Yash Dayal was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's squad that won the Indian Premier League earlier this year. RCB had defeated Punjab Kings in the final of IPL 2025 to lift their maiden title in 18 years.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Jun 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal in action during an IPL 2025 match.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal in action during an IPL 2025 match.(ANI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Yash Dayal has been accused by a woman of mental, emotional and physical exploitation under the pretext of marriage. Based on an India Today report, the woman had initially lodged a police complaint on June 14 but no action was taken. The woman then turned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's online grievance portal IGRS for justice. The CM's office acted immediately, ordering a formal report from the Circle Officer (CO) of Indirapuram.

The Ghaziabad police have been given a deadline of July 21 to act on the incident. In the FIR, the woman had alleged that she and Dayal have been in a relationship for five years. “For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage.

“He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely,” the FIR reads. The complaint also stated that when the woman confronted Dayalm she was subject to abuse. “When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally,” it further stated.

'Chat records, screenshots, video calls & photos' as evidence

The woman further claimed that she had given money to Dayal and also alleged that the RCB star did the same with several other women. To back her allegations, the lady also possessed 'chat records, screenshots, video calls and photos' as evidence. “Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too,” the statement added. The woman in her plea had urged for an immediate and fair investigation.

“It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the concerned individual. This step is not only important for her but also for all those girls who fall victim to such deceitful relationships,” it said. Dayal is yet to respond on the matter.

 
