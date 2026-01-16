RCB-W vs GG-W probable playing XIs: When & where to watch WPL 2026 match, date, time, venue - All you need to know

In WPL 2026, RCB women have won both their encounters so far and are sitting atop the points table. Gujarat Giants are third with two wins and a loss in their three games so far. The RCB-W vs GG-W match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Jan 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won both their matches in WPL 2026 so far.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won both their matches in WPL 2026 so far. (PTI)

After a perfect start to their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming for their third win on the trot against Gujarat Giants on Thursday at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai.

A former champion, RCB women came from behind to win against Mumbai Indians, followed by a complete demolition of UP Warriorz. While Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana have given the team a perfect start at the top, South African import Nadine de Klerk has been the standout bowler for them at death with six wickets to her name so far.

Also Read | WPL 2026, RCB W Vs UP W, LIVE: Mandhana–Harris duo powers RCB to commanding win

The only concern for RCB women is their middle-order, who are yet to come to the party. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants women too started with two wins in their first two games before losing to Mumbai Indians. New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine, a former RCB batter, has been in good form, along with the likes of Ash Gardner and Georgia Wareham.

Among Gujarat Giants bowlers, another former RCB player, Renuka Singh has been most economical bowler so far. She has been aided by Bharti Fulmali and Kanika Ahuja. At present, RCB women sit at the top of the WPL 2026 points table while Gujarat Giants at third.

Also Read | Why Smriti Mandhana rated India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup win 7 out of 10?

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 match details

Date: January 16

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

RCB women vs Gujarat Giants women head-to-head in WPL

So far, RCB women have played Gujarat Giants women six times in the history of WPL with both teams winning three games each.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana's RCB suffer huge blow ahead of WPL 2026

Where to watch RCB-W vs GG-W in WPL 2026?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WPL 2026. The RCB women vs Gujarat Giants women clash will be telecast live on select Star Sports channels. Live streaming of RCB women vs Gujarat Giants women will be available on JioStar app and website.

RCB-W vs GG-W probable playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma/Ayushi Soni, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

RCB: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Cricket
