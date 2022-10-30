Why Microsoft CEO called Virat Kohli a ‘cricketer’s cricketer’: Read here

Nadella tweeted “This must be what a professional player lives for – to be a cricketer’s cricketer! And yes, for a brief moment, the T20s captured the drama of Test cricket!”
Applauding Virat Kohli's grand innings at the 2022 ICC's T20 world cup match played between India and Pakistan, chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella called Kohli a “cricketer’s cricketer" in a tweet by him today.
Sharing a column written by former Australian captain-batman and India's coach Greg Chappel, he tweeted “This must be what a professional player lives for – to be a cricketer’s cricketer! And yes, for a brief moment, the T20s captured the drama of Test cricket!".
According to Chappel many of the best hitters in the modern game of T20 could have pulled off a similar victory, and probably have, but none would have done it with pure batting skills in the manner that Kohli did against Pakistan.
Comparing Kohli's batting with former Australian Left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, Chappel wrote “Only Adam Gilchrist has come close in the past, but this was even more esoteric than some of his most sublime efforts. It was simply impossible to look away."
He defended Kohli's dry spell of runs saying “Anyone who has played for the length of time Kohli has is bound to suffer a downturn."
He further added that even Sachin Tendulkar asked him this question in the later stages of his career to which he responded: “it gets harder because you now know what the pitfalls are and how hard it is to keep making runs at the highest level."
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 runs in 53 balls had led to the country's win against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup match played on the 23rd of October.
After a remarkable final over, the superstar Kohli had led the Indians, who held their fierce rivals to 159-8 and had made it home by four wickets.