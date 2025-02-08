Real task is to beat India, not just winning Champions Trophy: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

With barely two weeks left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to kick off, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on February 7 said that the hosting nation's real task is not just winning the trophy but also defeating arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated and upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday night, Sharif said the players must give their best against India.

“We have a very good side, and they have done well in recent times, but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival, India, in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them,” PTI quoted Sharif as saying.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions as they won the title in 2017 in England. “It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years,” Sharif said.

The Pakistan PM also expressed excitement about the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after 29 years.

He was also thrilled with the new look stadium and the improved facilities and said the stadium now reflects the spirit of Pakistan’s cricketing passion.

“I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy.”

The ceremony celebrated the completion of Gaddafi Stadium's renovation in just 117 days.

India vs Pakistan in ICC events: Pakistan and India have a history of cricket rivalry, and since the 90s, the Indian team has held the advantage in ICC events.

Pakistan last defeated India in an ICC event in 2021 when they won in Dubai in the T20 World Cup.

However, India's reluctance to send their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and given the recent tense political relations between the two cricket boards, the February 23-match in Dubai has that extra edge to it.

The ICC Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, is scheduled to begin on February 19.