‘Really happy with…’: Gautam Gambhir rejects reports of clashes with BCCI, confirms key members of coaching staff

Newly appointed Indian coach Gautam Gambhir has rejected reports of him having conflicts with the BCCI over the appointment of his coaching staff. Gambhir also went on to confirm that he will have two assistant coaches in the form of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate while T Dilip would continue as the fielding coach.

While rejecting the claims that BCCI did not agree to his choice for support staff, Gambhir said at a press conference on Monday, "Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed to most of the things I've asked for. I was surprised to read all those news (about BCCI rejecting his demands),"

Gambhir also confirmed that the ‘crux’ of support staff will remain the the same with Dilip retaining his role as fielding coach. Meanwhile, the two new assistant coaches will work on all three departments with the players.

"Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coach…I feel there could be assistant coaches working and focusing on all three departments rather than one specific department. That's the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That's the way we will go forward as well," Gambhir added

Notably, there were no coaches in the team India support staff either during Rahul Dravid or Ravi Shastri's tenure. BCCI also hasn't clarified yet on who the new bowling and batting coach for team India would be.