Hardik Pandya expressed his delight over India’s victory, calling it a special win during the post-match presentation ceremony. According to him, he relishes high-stake games as a captain and the third ODI against the West Indies holds more significance than a typical international encounter.

The team was well aware of what was at stake, and losing would have been deeply disappointing, he said. Nevertheless, the players displayed immense character and enjoyed the pressure-filled situation, a key factor in dealing with such scenarios, he added.

In this game, India opted to rest regular captain Rohit Sharma and the prolific Virat Kohli for the second consecutive match in the series. While Kohli and Sharma are vital components of the team, the decision to rest them aimed to groom young talents and build a strong bench for the future, Pandya said. Meanwhile, Hardik did receive a piece of advice from King Kohli.

Pandya highlighted the valuable advice he received from Virat before the match. The Indian skipper advised him to take his time at the crease and get accustomed to the 50-over format. Pandya expressed gratitude for the experienced batsman's guidance, acknowledging the importance of sharing experiences among teammates.

“Really thankful for him to share that experience with me," Pandya added.

Gill-Kishan partnership

India's exceptional opening partnership, led by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, set the tone with a remarkable 143-run stand. The team's momentum continued with rapid contributions from Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya, propelling India to an impressive total of 351/5. The match concluded with an overwhelming victory for the Men in Blue.

India clinched the series victory with a scoreline of 2-1 after a commanding 200-run victory over West Indies in the third and decisive ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.