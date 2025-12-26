Record broken! At 93,442, MCG sees largest crowd for cricket match at Australia v England 4th Ashes test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) recorded the biggest crowd ever for a single day of cricket, scripting history at the Ashes match between Australia and England before tea.

A staggering 93,442 viewers packed into the MCG, shattering the previous record of 93,013 set during the 2015 ODI World Cup final.

Also Read | Steve Smith confirms all-pace attack for Australia in Boxing Day Ashes Test

"9️⃣3️⃣,4️⃣4️⃣2️⃣ The highest recorded crowd for a cricket match at the MCG 🤯," a social media post read.

Australia is facing England on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. England won the toss and elected to field first. Australia were bowled out for 152 to bring tea early.

The MCG is one of the largest stadiums in the world. Throughout its history, the 'G has held numerous events attended by well in excess of 100,000 people.

Australian football and cricket (both international and domestic) have been the staple diet of events at the MCG.

The ground has hosted more than 100 VFL/AFL Grand Finals and more than 110 Test matches, many of them starting on the now-traditional Boxing Day, according to the information on the website.

MCG’s many records As per the information, the MCG holds the record for the biggest VFL/AFL crowd (121,696), the highest recorded crowd for a cricket match (93,013 at the 2015 World Cup Final) — which has now been broken – the largest crowd for a single day of Test cricket (91,112) and the record crowd for a domestic cricket match (80,883).

Also Read | WATCH: Glenn McGrath nearly slams chair on floor after Nathan Lyon overtakes him

On the world stage, the MCG’s most notable attendance record (still standing) is 1.153 million patrons for the 15 days of the 1956 Olympics.