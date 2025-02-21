The India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai was nothing short of entertainment on Thursday. It all started with Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana breathing fire before Axar Patel nearly getting tournament's second hattrick.

Towhid Hridoy came up with his maiden ODI hundred despite going through cramps before Mohammed Shami marked his return with a five-wicket haul - his fifth in an ICC tournament. Shubman Gill sealed the match for Men in Blue with a brilliant unbeaten hundred as India started their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a six-wicket win.

During the course of the game, the Indians broke several records.

List of records broken during IND vs BAN clash 156 - With the catches of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Jaker Ali, Virat Kohli equalled former captain Mohammad Azharuddin for most catches for India in ODIs.

11000 ODI runs - Rohit Sharma's lofted driver over long on for a four off Mustafizur Rahman made the Indian captain the second-fastest after Virat Kohli to 11k ODI runs. He achieved the feat in 261 innings as compared to Virat Kohli's 222 innings.

5 - Mohammed Shami returned with a bang as the India pacer marked his return to an ICC event with 5/53 in 10 overs. It was his fifth five-wicket haul in an ICC tournament - most by any bowler.

60 - With his 5/53 against Bangladesh, Mohammed Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan (59) for most wickets bu an Indian in ICC ODI tournaments. The Bengal pacer also became the highest wicket-taker in ICC tournaments with 72 scalps.

5126 - Number of balls taken by Mohammed Shami to reach 200 ODI wickets - fastest by any bowler in the world. The second in the list is Australia's Mitchell Starc (5240).

