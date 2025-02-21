Records tumble in Dubai during IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash; Check what Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill achieve

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai was nothing short of entertainment on Thursday. It all started with Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana breathing fire before Axar Patel nearly getting tournament's second hattrick.
Towhid Hridoy came up with his maiden ODI hundred despite going through cramps before Mohammed Shami marked his return with a five-wicket haul - his fifth in an ICC tournament. Shubman Gill sealed the match for Men in Blue with a brilliant unbeaten hundred as India started their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a six-wicket win.
During the course of the game, the Indians broke several records.
