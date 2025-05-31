Red never wins: Ominous signs for RCB as Mars rules 2025; check RCB’s chances in IPL 2025 final, decoded by numerology

In the colourful world of IPL, superstition and symbolism often collide with sport. One peculiar trend stands out. No IPL team that wears red has ever lifted the trophy. Red represents Mars, as per numerology and astrology.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite having reached the finals three times, have repeatedly faltered at the last hurdle. Punjab Kings, another team in red, haven’t managed to win an IPL trophy yet.

The only exception was Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. They had red in their jersey but yellowish orange dominated.

The year 2016 was a year that numerologically added up to 9, ruled by Mars. Interestingly, even they beat RCB, a team with more red in their jersey.

Cut to 2025. The year again adds up to 9 (2+0+2+5), signalling another Mars-ruled cycle. June 3, the day of the final, also totals 9; Mars again.

Mars in numerology represents raw energy, ambition, bold decisions and explosive performances. All these traits are associated with RCB’s high-risk, high-reward gameplay. This alignment could signify a turning point.

However, Mars is a double-edged sword. While it empowers bold warriors, it also brings unpredictability and sudden reversals. RCB’s history is full of brilliance undone by collapse. It’s a perfect mirror of Mars’ volatile energy.

IPL 2025 brings a strange sense of deja vu. With Virat Kohli in sublime form, a dependable bowling unit and Rajat Patidar’s composed leadership, RCB do seem more balanced than before.

Because of Mars, marked by high ambition and sudden reversals, hope often walks a tightrope.

Mars may fire up RCB’s campaign, but it can just as easily burn it down. Number 9’s association with extremes warns of dramatic highs and crushing lows.

Number 9 people It’s 9 all around this year. It is the 18th IPL tournament, and a certain Jersey Number 18 is desperate to lift the trophy. Virat Kohli's zodiac is Scorpio, again ruled by number 9.

Vijay Mallya (born on December 18) was warned not to overdo Red, according to numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani who gave the example of Kingfisher Airlines’ downfall. In an Instagram post, he also referred to SpiceJet and Air India making losses.

Mars, linked with number 9 in numerology, brings strong energy, risk and sudden changes. People with 9 in their charts may act quickly without thinking, which leads to ups and downs.

Number 9 people may face fights, shocks or losses, especially in a year like 2025. Overconfidence is common with number 9, often causing a fast fall after success.