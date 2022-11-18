'Rehne de ye show? Kahi legal notice na aa jaaye': Salman Butt takes dig at PCB

Former Pakistan Cricket player Salman Butt took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently days after the country's cricket board issued a legal notice against the wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal.
Akmal was issued the notice for allegedly making defamatory and offensive comments while interacting with media, reported the Hindustan Times.
Expressing his thoughts on the issue, Butt said, "Rehne de ye show? Kahi legal notice na aa jaaye (Should we stop the show? Else we might also get legal notice)."
But was of the opinion that there is nothing wrong in passing opinions, incase if the person is speaking on the basis of his/her experience. The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter had represented the country in all the three formats, and has a total of 58 appearances in the shorter format.
“Speaking about technical aspects, giving your opinion and speaking based on your experience, especially those who have much more of it than policy-makers is fine. You cannot challenge opinions. You can convince people with your explanation, logic and reasoning," added Butt.
Though Butt requested fans and experts to refrain themselves from making any personal attacks, or not cross the line.
“There is one more thing here. If we are talking about something, it should not personally hit anyone. We should not cross the line with regards to someone’s personality, looks and personal lives. We have not right to do that. Nor does anyone else have a right to cross the line against us. If someone has done it, people should refrain from such things," the former Pakistan opener stated further.
Earlier, news agency PTI reported that PCB has informed its legal team to take immediate action if comments by any former player on his YouTube channel or while interacting with media is found to be defamatory, offensive, personal, false and damaging to Pakistan cricket.
