‘Remember the name’: Social media reacts as Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score T20I 100

Abhishek Sharma needed 5 fewer deliveries than Rohit Sharma to rewrite India's T20I century record. His 100 against Afghanistan came off 30 balls during the third and final match on 17 September.

Rohit's previous Indian record was a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in December 2017. Abhishek also registered the fastest T20I hundred against a Test-playing nation.

Only two batters have reached T20I centuries quicker than India’s opening batter. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan leads with 27 balls against Cyprus in June 2024. Turkey's Muhammad Fahad follows with 29 balls against Bulgaria in July 2025.

Social media erupted as Abhishek Sharma became the fastest Indian batter to score a T20I century.

“I really wanted him to go for the double century, but nonetheless it's a brilliant innings,” commented one of them.

“A gentle reminder to everybody: he is the best T20 batter. He played like this. Many congratulations!” another user wrote.

One user posted, “A lesson for Vaibhav, who should learn how to complete a century.”

“I’m yet to believe that he is a class player but like whenever he plays with this flow,” came from another.

“A knock to remember for a long time. Remember the name: Abhishek Sharma,” wrote another user.

Abhishek Sharma’s 30-ball 100 Abhishek reached his landmark with a single during India's 9th over. He finished with 108 from 34 deliveries, hitting 11 sixes and 9 fours.

His scoring rate stood at 317.64, reflecting how quickly he took control. Rashid Khan ended his innings when Abhishek edged behind during the 10th over.

The southpaw’s attack gathered pace after his first boundary arrived on the 4th delivery. He struck 2 sixes and a four against Azmatullah Omarzai in the second over.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score a T20I hundred

Fazalhaq Farooqi then conceded 2 sixes and 2 fours from 4 consecutive deliveries. Abhishek completed his 50 off 16 balls during the 5th over. By the powerplay's end, he had raced to 76 from 22 balls. India crossed 100.

This was his 3rd T20I century, alongside 12 half-centuries. His previous quickest hundred took 37 balls against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. His first T20I century came against Zimbabwe during his debut series in 2024.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I India were ahead after Afghanistan slipped to 51 for four in six overs. Chasing 222, the visitors needed another 171 runs from 84 balls.

India have posted 221/7, powered by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 108. Sanju Samson contributed 50 from 35 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours. The openers added 142 before Rashid Khan dismissed Abhishek in the 10th over.