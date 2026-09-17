‘Remember the name’: Social media reacts as Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score T20I 100

Abhishek Sharma needed 5 fewer deliveries than Rohit Sharma to rewrite India's T20I century record. His 100 against Afghanistan came off 30 balls during the third and final match on 17 September.

Rohit's previous Indian record was a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in December 2017. Abhishek also registered the fastest T20I hundred against a Test-playing nation.

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Only two batters have reached T20I centuries quicker than India’s opening batter. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan leads with 27 balls against Cyprus in June 2024. Turkey's Muhammad Fahad follows with 29 balls against Bulgaria in July 2025.

Social media erupted as Abhishek Sharma became the fastest Indian batter to score a T20I century.

“I really wanted him to go for the double century, but nonetheless it's a brilliant innings,” commented one of them.

“A gentle reminder to everybody: he is the best T20 batter. He played like this. Many congratulations!” another user wrote.

One user posted, “A lesson for Vaibhav, who should learn how to complete a century.”

“I’m yet to believe that he is a class player but like whenever he plays with this flow,” came from another.

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“A knock to remember for a long time. Remember the name: Abhishek Sharma,” wrote another user.

Abhishek Sharma’s 30-ball 100 Abhishek reached his landmark with a single during India's 9th over. He finished with 108 from 34 deliveries, hitting 11 sixes and 9 fours.

His scoring rate stood at 317.64, reflecting how quickly he took control. Rashid Khan ended his innings when Abhishek edged behind during the 10th over.

The southpaw’s attack gathered pace after his first boundary arrived on the 4th delivery. He struck 2 sixes and a four against Azmatullah Omarzai in the second over.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score a T20I hundred

Fazalhaq Farooqi then conceded 2 sixes and 2 fours from 4 consecutive deliveries. Abhishek completed his 50 off 16 balls during the 5th over. By the powerplay's end, he had raced to 76 from 22 balls. India crossed 100.

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This was his 3rd T20I century, alongside 12 half-centuries. His previous quickest hundred took 37 balls against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. His first T20I century came against Zimbabwe during his debut series in 2024.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I India were ahead after Afghanistan slipped to 51 for four in six overs. Chasing 222, the visitors needed another 171 runs from 84 balls.

India have posted 221/7, powered by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 108. Sanju Samson contributed 50 from 35 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours. The openers added 142 before Rashid Khan dismissed Abhishek in the 10th over.

India lost regular wickets afterwards, with 3 batters run out. Captain Shreyas Iyer made 29 while Shivam Dube added 14 and Ishan Kishan scored 10.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.