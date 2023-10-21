The famous disappointed fan meme was the highlight of the last Pakistan vs Australia encounter. Now, another Pakistan loss against Australia could spark off

The Australia vs. Pakistan match in the 2019 World Cup gave the world the iconic 'disappointed Pakistani cricket fan' meme that made Muhammad Sarim Akhtar famous and plastered his face all over the internet, with the famous meme also being used in places that have nothing to do with cricket whatsoever. In a replay of that moment, another spectator's reaction is now going viral on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When was the famous look captured? Muhammad Sarim Akhtar's famous disappointed fan look was captured during the Australia vs. Pakistan ODI match during the last edition of the Cricket World Cup, which took place on 12 June 2019.

Pakistan famously lost the match to Australia by 41 runs after failing to chase down a target of 308 runs. But more to the dismay of Pakistani fans, their team failed to capitalise on the opportunities created by bowlers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On at least two occasions, Pakistan dropped catches that could have changed the course of the match. The first was in the 13th over, when Azhar Ali dropped a catch off the bowling of Wahab Riaz on 26 by Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who went on to make 82. Later in the innings, Ali dropped another catch off the bowling of Riaz, this time to centurion David Warner.

It was after the second dropped catch that Akhtar's famous disappointed fan look appeared, which would go on to make him one of the most famous fans of Pakistani cricket, attracting worldwide attention.

Another Australia-Pakistan match, another meme fest to come? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In what was almost a repeat of last time, Pakistan lost their big clash against the Kangaroos on Friday. In a moment of déjà vu, David Warner was once again dropped off the bowling of a left-arm Pakistani pacer. Usman Mir dropped Warner for 10, with the left-hander scoring 163 runs and playing a key role in Australia's 41-run victory over the Men in Green.

However, as was the case last time, the dropped catch by a Pakistani fielder provoked a sharp reaction from the crowd and was quickly captured on camera for posterity.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!