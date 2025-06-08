'Respect goes both ways': Lyon, Maharajs wholesome exchange ahead of Aus-SA WTC final

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), South African spinner Keshav Maharaj showered massive words of praise for his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon, thanking him for paving the way for finger spinners of the future. Lyon also gave back some respect, saying that the Proteas veteran is a threat that "does not get spoken about".

Lyon and Maharaj, two of the best spinners of the modern era, will lock horns against each other during the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's from June 11 onwards. While Australia will be aiming to successfully defend the WTC title by a team for the first time ever, SA will be wanting to lay their hands on what would be their first-ever world championship title in cricket.

Speaking in a video by ICC on Instagram, Maharaj said about Lyon that when he took his 400th Test wicket, he messaged him to congratulate him and laud him for his impact on the sport.

"I have always been a huge fan of Nathan Lyon. Huge respect, I think, when he got his, was it 400th? I sent him a DM on Instagram saying, you know, thank you for leading the way with regards to fingerspin and making youngsters believe that it is not only leg-spinners that are wanted out there. I mean, what he has done for Australian cricket and to that bowling lineup is probably beyond words," said Lyon.

Lyon reflected on Maharaj's words and added, "Yeah, that is obviously very kind words from him. I have had some great chats with Keshav, and the respect goes both ways. Each and every one has got their own journey and the way Maharaj goes about it and the shape that he puts on it is incredible in my eyes."

Lyon is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker with 553 scalps in 136 Tests at an average of 30.19, with best figures of 8/50. He has taken 24 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls. He is also Australia's second-most successful spinner to Shane Warne (708 wickets in 145 Tests).

Maharaj also lauded Lyon's bowling, calling him a "street smart cricketer" and for getting a "phenomenal shape on the ball and keeping things tight".

To be honest with you, I think he is actually a massive threat that doesn't get spoken about. I think he is invaluable for Australia," Lyon responded about the under-the-radar Proteas bowler.

"Obviously, he is going to play a vital role within this Test match, but hopefully we come on the better side of things," concluded Maharaj, praising his opponent but hoping for a winning result.

Maharaj, the premier spinner in the line-up, has a historic first to achieve. During the match, he could become the first-ever South African spinner to get 200 Test scalps (two wickets away from it) and the first-ever SA spinner to reach 300 international scalps (six away from it).

In 57 Tests, Maharaj has taken 198 wickets at an average of 29.68, with best figures of 9/129 and 11 five-wicket hauls.

In all of international cricket, the 35-year-old has 294 scalps to his name, with an average of 29.74 and best figures of 9/129.