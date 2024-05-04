The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians faced yet another defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League and have almost lost the chance to qualify for the playoffs.

They lost their eighth match, out of 11 played, by 24 runs on Friday while playing against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. This was KKR's first win at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years.

KKR posted a formidable 169 runs after losing all their wickets in 19.5 overs while batting first. In a display of fierce competition, Mumbai Indians could score only 145 runs in 18.5 overs and were all out.

ALSO READ: Graeme Smith calls Mumbai Indians' 'confused unit', says Hardik Pandya 'under pressure'

However, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the top performer for MI, picking up three crucial wickets by conceding only 18 runs off his 3.5 overs.

With Mumbai Indians' season not going well and the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs slim, former India opener Wasim Jaffer suggested Hardik and the MI team management give Jasprit Bumrah rest. He cited the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will begin on June 1 in the US and West Indies.

“Yes. If after one match, if it is confirmed that they can't proceed to the playoffs, resting Bumrah will actually be better in India," Hindustan Times quoted Jaffar as saying when asked to comment on the suggestion.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Playoffs: Is it game over for Hardik Pandya's MI? Check possible qualification scenarios after MI vs KKR match

Bumrah in IPL 2024:

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Bumrah is the top performer as he had taken 17 wickets in 11 matches. His economy is impressive too, i.e. 6.25, and has conceded only 274 runs. His best figures in IPL 2024 is 5/21.

MI and KKR in IPL points table:

Looking at the IPL table, MI is at the 9th spot with 6 points in 11 matches. Their net run rate is -0.356.

ALSO READ: ‘Kahani Khatam’: Irfan Pathan's scathing attack on Hardik Pandya after MI vs KKR clash

MI's next three matches:

MI have three matches left in the tournament. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 6 May, Kolkata Knight Riders on 11 May and Lucknow Super Giants on 17 May.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!