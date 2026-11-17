The “will he” and “won't he” question on MS Dhoni takes centre stage once again as the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline draws near.

November 17, Tuesday, 6 PM is the deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their final lists of retained and released players for IPL 2027, with Dhoni yet to commit to his future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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The five-time IPL-winning captain with CSK didn't play a single game in IPL 2026 due to a calf injury. He trained with the team on a few occasions but never came to the ground on match day and also didn't travel with CSK for away games. His only appearance on a match day came when CSK played its last home game at the M. Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2027 trades so far: Full list of players who have switched teams

Since then, a lot has changed at CSK, as the franchise completely overhauled its support staff. Former India international Zaheer Khan took over as the head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming, who took the England job. In fact, after Dhoni's recommendation, CSK appointed Zaheer, managing director Kasi Viswanathan told TOI.

Will MS Dhoni play for CSK in IPL 2027? Whether Dhoni will play in IPL 2027is itself a big question. According to Viswanathan, Dhoni has not said he won't be part of the squad for IPL 2027. "Dhoni hasn't yet said he won't play. So let's wait," said Viswanathan to PTI in September.

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“We have not discussed anything with MS as of now. MS takes his decisions on his own, and we respect that. We would always like to have him as a permanent fixture at CSK in whatever capacity — be it as a player, coach or mentor, whatever he would like. Any decision depends on him,” he had said.

Potential retentions of all 10 franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): For the three-time champions, KKR need a captain after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement earlier in 2026. Besides that, the biggest question for KKR is whether to retain Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana, which amounts to ₹43.20 crore in total.

While Pathirana could bowl only eight deliveries, Green played as a pure batter for the majority of IPL 2026 despite registering as an all-rounder due to a back injury. KKR will also have to consider Green's availability in 2027, given a heavy Australian calendar.

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KKR's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen and Harshit Rana.

CSK: The five-time champions have already brought in Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from Sunrisers Hyderabad via trade. However, the focus will be on Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, with each costing ₹14.20 crore. While Veer played a couple of good knocks, Kartik disappointed.

CSK's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Lucknow Super Giants have already brought in spinner Kuldeep Yadav in exchange for Rishabh Pant after two poor seasons. With Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh both in the side, the focus will be on the leadership for IPL 2027. Spotlight will be on their ₹21 crore star, Nicholas Pooran, too, after the hard-hitting batter managed just 234 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of around 128.

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LSG's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Mumbai Indians have already brought Arshdeep Singh in exchange for Hardik Pandya in one of the most high-profile trade deals in the history of IPL.

MI's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton and Deepak Chahar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Having performed well in IPL 2026, SRH's focus will be on Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins. Harshal, who is currently playing for Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is in talks to be traded t Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Cummins' availability is in question due to the heavy Australian summer.

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SRH's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Punjab Kings have already added Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians. With the Indian all-rounder coming in, Punjab Kings might have a chat about Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed to live up to the mark in the previous season.

PBKS likely retentions for IPL 2027: Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera and Marco Jansen.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Much like CSK and Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals have completely changed their coaching staff with the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Chaminda Vaas joining the franchise. They have already traded in Rishabh Pant and Zeeshan Ansari.

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DC's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (GT): The Shubman Gill-led side has a settled core and is expected to keep them. However, their biggest concern will be the middle-order batters, especially Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, who have not lived up to the billing. New Zealand's Glenn Phillips is likely to be on the retention list following his recent performances against India.

GT's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Washington Sundar, and Glenn Phillips

Also Read | IPL retention last date: All you need to know before December 16 mini auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR): One of the biggest concerns for Rajasthan Royals is their bowling unit, which underperformed in IPL 2026. Tushar Deshpande's ₹6.50 crore contract will be among the topics of discussion after his four wickets in seven matches in IPL 2026.

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RR's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer and Donovan Ferreira.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): The defending champions have little to do on retention day, except to assess some of their fringe players.

RCB's likely retentions for IPL 2027: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in