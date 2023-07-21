Retired at 18: Pakistani sensation Ayesha Naseem says goodbye to cricket; here's why2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST
18-year-old Pakistani cricket sensation Ayesha Naseem has retired from international cricket, citing her desire to follow the principles of Islam.
Pakistan's young cricket sensation, Ayesha Naseem, has made a surprising decision to retire from international cricket at just 18 years old. Having represented Pakistan in four One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 30 T20 Internationals (T20Is), Ayesha's standout performance came during the T20 World Cup 2022 when she impressed with a quickfire 24 runs off 20 balls against the formidable Australian team.
