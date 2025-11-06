Retirement calls grow louder for Babar Azam after another flop show in PAK vs SA; ‘he should retire from ODIs or else…’

Retirement calls grew louder for Babar Azam after the Pakistan batter extended his century drought in ODIs to 81 innings on Thursday in the second game against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The last time Babar scored a hundred in a 50-over game was back in 2023, when he smashed 151 against Nepal in Multan.

On Thursday, opting to bat first in the second ODI against South Africa, Pakistan had the worst possible start, losing Fakhar Zaman in the third ball of the match. Coming in at no.3, Babar played 13 balls for his 11 before an unplayable delivery from Nandre Burger brought his downfall.

In fact, Babar Azam’s scores in his last four ODI innings read 0, 9, 7, and 11. His last fifty in the format came against New Zealand in April at Mount Maunganui. Babar’s early dismissal didn’t sit well with fans, who took to social media to express their frustration.

His wicket fell at a crucial stage in Pakistan’s innings. With Fakhar Zaman already back in the pavilion, Babar was expected to anchor the innings alongside Saim Ayub.

Despite the trolls, Babar remains one of the reliable and technically sound batters for the Men in Green. With one more ODI to go, fans will hope that the stylish right-hander returns to form as quickly as possible.

Saim Ayub, Salman Agha rescue Pakistan With three wickets down for 22 runs in the fifth over, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha did the rescue act with a 92-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Ayub was dismissed for 53, Salman Agha managed 69 before being dismissed. Corbin Bosch took both the wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan made two changes after chasing down 264 in the first ODI on Tuesday. Allrounder Faheem Ashraf replaced struggling middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz, and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim replaced leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. South Africa left out fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams and drafted in Nqabayomzi Peter and Nandre Burger.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing XIs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim.

