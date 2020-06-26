Revisiting 1983: The pivotal match that gave wings to Indian cricket

But it wasn’t just cricket. From the 1960s, Indian sports languished in an abysmal miasma. Every Olympics triggered debates about our supposed lack of “killer instinct". From Khashaba Jadhav’s bronze for wrestling in 1952 until Leander Paes brought home another bronze —for tennis—in 1996, India won zero medals in any discipline, except men’s field hockey. Thus, it was no surprise when, in the first cricket World Cup in 1975, India were thrashed by 202 runs by England, and also lost to New Zealand. Only cobbled-together irregulars representing “East Africa" allowed one face-saving victory (Gavaskar played a fine innings of 65).