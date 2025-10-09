Richa Ghosh misses century by 4cm! What happened with India batter during IND-W vs SA-W clash in World Cup? Explained

Richa Ghosh missed on a well-deserved hundred at the global stage when the Bengal stumper missed the three figure mark by just six runs after the third umpire ruled her out despite the ball looking above her waist in an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Coming into bat at No.8, Richa played a blinder of an innings to save India the blushes with a 77-ball 94, which powered the Indian team to a competitive 251 all out.

The incident took place on the final over of the innings, bowled by Nadine de Klerk. Reacting to a juicy full toss, Ghosh tried to clear the long-on boundary but didn't get enough elevation only to find Chloe Tryon. Immediately, Ghosh asked for a no-ball and went upstairs. Third umpire Candace la Borde goes for a ball tracking, which shows it as a fair delivery.

Then how come, Ghosh is out if the ball is above her waist? According to the new updated technology, the ball is measured to be dipping under her waist by just four centimetres, which ruled Ghosh out. Had the ball dipping been measured four centimetres above her waist, it would have been called a no ball.

Sent into bat first, the Indian had a steady start before suffering a middle-order collapse. At 102/6, looking at even 200-run mark even looked improbable. But Richa had other ideas. She first forged a 51-run stand with Amanjot Kaur before staging another 88-run partnership with Sneh Rana to help India post 251 all out in 49.5 overs.