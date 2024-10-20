Richest Indian cricketer: No, it’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; check who has the highest net worth

When discussing the richest Indian cricketers, names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and even Sachin Tendulkar come to fans’ minds. However, the one who’s richest of them all is someone else.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Oct 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Richest Indian cricketer: No, it’s not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni; check who has the highest net worth (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
Richest Indian cricketer: No, it’s not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni; check who has the highest net worth (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricket board in the world. And, in general, Indian star cricketers are richer than their overseas counterparts. When discussing the richest Indian cricketers, names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and even Sachin Tendulkar come to fans’ minds. However, the one who’s richest of them all is someone else. Let’s take a look.

As per a Cricbuzz report in September 2023, the BCCI generated a revenue of 6,558.80 crore in FY23. In FY22, the cricket board’s revenue stood at 4,360.57 crore. However, when it comes to individual net worth, a number of Indian cricketers are valued extremely high.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Kaccha Player, Virat Kohli shaky: Former Pakistan cricketer

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who earlier retired from T20I cricket, has a net worth of 214 crore. Former India captain MS Dhoni has around 1,000 crore under his name. Virat Kohli, who also retired from T20I cricket after India’s World Cup victory, has an estimated net worth of 1,050 crore.

However, Kohli is not the richest of them all. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth is higher than Kohli’s. The Master Blaster has a net worth of 1,250 crore. Interestingly, Tendulkar is not the richest Indian cricketer either.

Also Read | India secures record 18th straight home series win against Bangladesh

Richest Indian cricketer

The title goes to Ajay Jadeja. The former Indian cricketer was earlier named the heir to the Jamnagar Royal Throne in Gujarat. The announcement was made by Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar during Dussehra, with Jadeja set to inherit a fortune worth over 1,450 crore.

This ties the Jamnagar royal family further to cricket as the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named after Jadeja’s relatives, KS Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji.

Also Read | Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Ajay Jadeja, once banned from cricket due to match-fixing controversy, is now a commentator. At present, he is covering the India vs New Zealand Test series on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: Net worth numbers mentioned in this article are based on multiple media reports. LiveMint could not independently verify the data.

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRichest Indian cricketer: No, it’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; check who has the highest net worth

