Ricky Ponting reveals formula behind PBKS winning mindset after MI win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting outlined the key elements behind building a winning mindset after his side cruised to a dominant seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

PBKS clinched their fourth win of the IPL 2026 season. They are the only team that has yet to be defeated. In five matches, they have won four, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

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Speaking on JioHotstar, Ponting said that building a winning team starts with creating a supportive environment where players feel valued and aligned. He emphasised that his role as a coach is to guide and challenge rather than control, and to accept failure as part of the game.

"For me, it starts with creating the right environment where every player feels valued and on the same page. As a coach, I'm there to support and challenge them, not to control them. Even when they fail, they need to know that's part of the game," he said.

The former Australian cricketer added that success in T20 cricket depends on a few players stepping up, so having clearly defined roles and the right team culture is crucial. He also noted that backing players like Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh has helped them deliver strong performances, which in turn drives the team's success.

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"In T20 cricket, you only need a few players to step up on any given day. So, it's about building a strong group with clearly defined roles. That was a big part of our auction strategy as well, getting the right people in to shape the culture. When players feel backed, like someone like Prabhsimran or Shashank, they respond with performances, and that's what ultimately drives results," he said.

Coming to the match, Punjab Kings put a complete performance on display against Mumbai Indians.

Batting first, MI posted 195/6, powered by Quinton de Kock's brilliant 112* off 60 balls and a crucial 122-run partnership with Naman Dhir, who scored a quick 50. Arshdeep Singh led PBKS' bowling effort with the Player of the Match-winning figures of 3/22 in 4 overs.

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In response, PBKS chased the target in just 16.3 overs, reaching 198/3. Prabhsimran Singh starred with an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed a fluent 66 off 35 balls. The duo added a match-defining stand after early setbacks. For MI, Allah Ghazanfar picked up 2/32, but the bowlers were largely ineffective as PBKS dominated the chase.